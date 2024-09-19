25th anniversary of Chicago's Englewood Jazz Fest is Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ernest Dawkins and a slew of outstanding homegrown musical talent take the stage this weekend for the silver anniversary of the Englewood Jazz Festival, and the event's creator has a lot to celebrate.

"It's cool. It's very rewarding. It's very exciting," Dawkins said, whose event is nestled in a lush, shady park where, for years, people have been bringing their lawn chairs to enjoy great jazz.

Even though we play what we call this music, whatever we call it, jazz, avant-garde, creative improvisational music, blues, you can call it anything. But everyone has an individual approach to the music," Dawkins said. Savage Photographic Services

Dawkins, a Chicago composer and saxophonist, started the festival with a grant. When the grant ended, he took his own money to find a way to bring talent on stage for people to enjoy.

"I looked at this as a partnership with the artists, even though they may not have known it," Dawkins said. "I tried to pay them a fee. But, you know, they took into account that we were attempting to establish the institution."

Part of Dawkins' work includes the Live the Spirit Residency, a 501c3 organization set up to promote and nurture new Chicago jazz artists. Over the years, a tidal wave of talent emerged from the musicians who came through it.

"We had a big band, so we pull people out of the big band, and they've gone on to do various different things," Dawkins said. "Everyone out of that big band: Nicole Mitchell, Marquis Hill, Maurice Brown, Greg Ward, Isaiah Collier, Junius Paul, Corey Wilkes, all those people in our world are now renowned musicians."

One of the stars at a previous Englewood Jazz Festival included trumpeter Marques Carroll, who received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Jazz Studies Performance from DePaul University. Michael Jackson/Englewood Jazz Festival

Dawkins grew up in Washington Park, Englewood, and Chatham. He played bass and percussion as a kid before picking up the saxophone when he graduated high school, but he said music was everywhere when he was growing up.

"My father had an extensive record collection, so I knew the music. We listened to WLS and WVON. So we listened to rock, we listened to pop, we listened to R&B, we listened to jazz, we listened to gospel," Dawkins said. "It's like Duke Ellington said, there are two kinds of music, it's good or it's bad."

Along with being a musician, Dawkins now shepherds young musicians as they grow as composers and players.

"I didn't plan it. The first person that I could say that fell into my lap was Jeff Parker because he was a young guy. He came here from Boston. And I heard him play, so I put him in my group. And the rest is kind of history," Dawkins said.

Like Dawkins, vibraphonist Joel Ross is from Chicago's South Side. The festival organizer appreciates past performers who've given the event a great reputation. "Because they were partners and may not have known it, and some knew it, and that's what they did," Dawkins said. Michael Jackson/Englewood Jazz Festival

What sets Chicago artists apart from others?

"I think it's creativity, ingenuity, persistence, and individualism because everyone is individual and has an individual approach here, and that's a good thing...We still have that in Chicago," Dawkins said.

Dawkins could host the show in any part of the city but keeps the festival in a small park on the South Side for a few reasons.

"At heart, I'm a I'm a city kid, but I'm a country boy. I like greenery," Dawkins said. "In terms of doing this festival, I would serve the community of Englewood. And Englewood is a more intimate, quaint kind of situation for what we want to do," Dawkins said.

As audiences enjoy the Englewood Jazz Festival, Dawkins wants it to keep going. "We want the festival to celebrate its 50th anniversary like the AACM (Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians) is celebrating its 60th anniversary next year, and our festival of Live the Spirit Residency would be dedicated to the AACM's 60th anniversary," Dawkins said. Englewood Jazz Festival

During previous festivals, Dawkins usually played his own set or sat in with other artists. Because this is the 25th anniversary, he won't be playing as much because there's a lot to do behind the scenes. In the past, national artists such as Kenny Garrett and Donald Harrison headlined, but this year, he wants to celebrate the local talent coming through his programs.

"It's fulfilling your prophecy. Because of institution building, you have to pass it on to the next generation. Then, in turn, they have to pass it on to the generation after them." Dawkins said.

Englewood Jazz Festival creator Ernest Dawkins and saxophonist Isaiah Collier perform at the event, where Dawkins has had it for years. "I knew Hamilton Park because my cousins lived right down the street from the park. So when I went over to their house on weekends and spent the night, we would go up to Hamilton Park and play. And I always liked it as a nice, clean park," he said. Michael Jackson/Englewood Jazz Festival

The schedule for the Englewood Jazz Festival events begins with events on Thursday at Hamilton Park, 513 W 72nd Street.

Thursday, September 19, 2024 (indoors - Fieldhouse)

6:00 pm: Junius Paul

7:00 pm: Jahari Stampley

Friday, September 20, 2024 (indoors - Fieldhouse)

6:00 pm: Jeremiah Collier

7:00 pm: Nicole Mitchell

Saturday, September 21, 2023 (outdoors)

12:00 to 1:00 pm: Panel Discussion: Black South Side Jazz Presenters

1:00 to 2:00 pm: The Young Masters, under the direction of Ernest Dawkins

2:15 to 3:15 pm: Cory Wilkes

3:30 to 4:30 pm: Greg Ward

4:30 pm: Spirit of Jazz Award

4:45 to 6:00 pm: Encore of Paul Robeson: Man of the People