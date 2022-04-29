24-hour honor guard holding vigil at Gold Star Families Memorials

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago is honoring the men and women of the police department who died in the line of duty with a special 24-hour honor guard.

Crowds gathered for the Gold Star Families Memorial near Soldier Field on the museum campus.

An honor guard is holding vigil at the memorial until midnight.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation holds the annual 5K run and walk next week. The run raises money to support families of fallen and badly injured Chicago police officers.

You can register on their website http://cpdmemorial.org.