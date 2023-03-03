23rd annual Chicago Polar Plunge happening this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of brave souls will jump into the icy waters of Lake Michigan all for a good cause this weekend.
The 23rd annual Chicago Polar Plunge - benefiting the Special Olympics - takes place this Sunday at North Avenue Beach.
There's still some time to register if you feel like taking the plunge.
The good news - once we get through the weather today - Sunday is looking pretty mild, but that lake water is still going to feel frigid.
