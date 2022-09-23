23-year-old killed, another man injured in crash involving motorcycle in Aurora

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One man died and another was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aurora Thursday night.

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Sunset Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck driving southbound on Wilder Street.

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the scene and found two people injured.

One man was flown by medical helicopter to a Chicago-area trauma hospital where he died. He has been identified as 23-year-old Jackson Bennett.

A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear which victim was riding the motorcycle involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.