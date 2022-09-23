Watch CBS News
Local News

23-year-old killed, another man injured in crash involving motorcycle in Aurora

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICGAO (CBS)-- One man died and another was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Aurora Thursday night. 

Police said a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Sunset Avenue when it collided with a pickup truck driving southbound on Wilder Street. 

The Aurora Fire Department responded to the scene and found two people injured. 

One man was flown by medical helicopter to a Chicago-area trauma hospital where he died. He has been identified as 23-year-old Jackson Bennett. 

A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear which victim was riding the motorcycle involved in the crash. 

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us

First published on September 23, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.