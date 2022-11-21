'Very tragic': 22-year-old killed, six injured in South Michigan Ave. crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead and six others injured after Chicago police said a driver fled from a traffic stop.

It happened Sunday night on 14th and South Michigan Avenue. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest in the investigation.

Video posted online shows the moment a traffic stop turned deadly Sunday night as a police car tried to pull over a Hyundai Sonata. As the officer gets out of his unit, the driver of the Hyundai, identified by the medical examiner's office as 22-year-old Keyshawn Javon Gray, suddenly does a U-turn.

Moments later, an incoming car, driving at what appears to be a high speed, collides into Gray, killing him and striking two other cars in the process.

Six other people were hurt, including two teens.

"The pictures I've seen, it looks like some kind of movie."

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. at 14th and South Michigan Avenue, just minutes after Kyle Garvin had finished his shift at a grocery store located on the corner of the scene. His coworkers texted him about it minutes afterwards.

"It was a very close call. Because I was getting picked up directly in front of the store, and as soon as we left, she had told me and I didn't think anything of it," Garvin said. "But then when I saw the pictures I was like 'whoa!'

Garvin said the scene was still an active one when he came back to work Monday morning.

"There's no wreckage, but they were still police taking down tape," Garvin said. "I'm just glad that the site wasn't damaged or that they didn't crash into the front door. It's still very tragic."

It's still unclear what led this chase, only that it involved a traffic stop. Chicago police said charges are still pending as the investigation continues as to who hit Gray as he was fleeing police.