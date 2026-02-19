2026 Summerfest lineup released with Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Jelly Roll headlining in Milwaukee

Garth Brooks, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Jelly Roll are among the artists headlining in the 2026 SummerFest in Milwaukee this summer.

Megan Moroney, Alex Warren, Muse, Don Toliver and Third Eye Blind are also performing throughout the festival.

The festival will run from June 16 to June 17, June 18 to June 20, June 25 to June 27 and July 2 to July 4.

You can see the full lineup on the Summerfest website.