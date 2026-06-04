2026 Race Against Gun Violence set to kick off in Grant Park

Hundreds of people were expected to run through Grant Park and along the Chicago lakefront on Thursday evening for the annual Race Against Gun Violence.

The annual race is organized by Strides for Peace to celebrate the life-changing work of community organizations that work to combat gun violence in Chicago every day, and raise money to help them continue to provide their vital services to the city.

There are four different races you can sign up for: an 8K run, a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a Kids for Peace sprint.

Every step counts, and all proceeds raised from the race go directly to support efforts to end gun violence in Chicago.

The Race to End Gun Violence and Strides For Peace support more than 80 Chicago organizations. They all work to eradicate gun violence or assist victims and families impacted by the ongoing problem.

Organizers hope by walking or running in downtown, they will bring the awareness to the face of every victim.

Veronica Higgins, with Purpose Over Pain, one of the groups supported by the race, said she wants to prevent other families from going through what she did after losing her son to gun violence.

"I couldn't keep my son alive, but I can keep his memory alive," she said. "Just know that, even though you took his life, you left a mother, brothers, children, and family that has a hole in their heart, trying to mend the pieces together."

CBS News Chicago is a proud sponsor of the Race Against Gun Violence and reporter Jermont Terry will emcee the prerace events and get runners ready.