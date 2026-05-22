CBS News Chicago proudly sponsors 2026 Race Against Gun Violence in Grant Park on June 4

CBS News Chicago is the proud media sponsor of the Chicago Race Against Gun Violence in Grant Park on June 4.

The annual event is organized by Strides for Peace to celebrate the life-changing work of community organizations that work to combat gun violence in Chicago every day, and raise money to help them continue to provide their vital services to the city.

There are four different races you can sign up for: an 8K run, a 5K run, a 2-mile walk and a Kids for Peace sprint. The cost to enter each varies. You can also register to participate as a team or as an individual.

Events begin at 6 p.m. with a welcome, warm up and the Kids Sprint for Peace.

All contributions you make go to your charity of choice.

Click here for more information about the event, and links to sign up and donate.

Nonprofits working to make Chicago communities safer

Ahead of the Race Against Gun Violence, CBS News Chicago is profiling several of the nonprofits that you can help raise funds for, and the work they do to keep the city's communities safer and more vibrant.

Our stories begin airing Monday, May 25. Watch CBS News Chicago and check CBSChicago.com to see the groups doing the work in our communities.