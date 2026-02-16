2026 passes made available for Evanston Dog Beach

In a sure sign that spring will be on the way before we know it, pet parents in the north Chicago suburb of Evanston can start getting their passes for the city's dog beach.

Dog beach passes became available on Monday. They are free for those who live in the 60201 and 60202 ZIP codes in Evanston.

But those who do not live in Evanston can buy the passes in person — at a rate of $200 for the first dog and $75 for the second. A complete City of Evanston Dog Beach Application form must be signed by a veterinarian and be submitted.

Per Cook County ordinance, dog owners also must submit their dogs' vaccine records — with proof of their dogs' vaccines or titers (antibodies) for rabies, distemper (CFV), hepatitis (Canine Adenovirus-2), parainfluenza (CPIV), parvovirus (CPV), leptospirosis, and Bordetella (kennel cough).

Also required is proof of a negative fecal test for internal parasites. All dogs brought to the beach must also be licensed by their local governments where their owners live.

The Evanston Dog Beach is located just south of Clark Street Beach, at 1811 Sheridan Rd. It is open seasonally from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. The 2026 Dog Beach season begins Monday, March 2.

Dog beach pass holders will also have access to the Grey Park Dog Park, at Main Street and Ridge Avenue, once it is completed later this year, the city said.