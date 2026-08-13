2026 Chicago Air & Water Show practice begins as weather threat lingers over weekend festivities

High-flying pilots began practicing for the 2026 Chicago Air & Water Show Thursday in Gary, Indiana, but a continued weather threat hangs over the weekend.

Both military and civilian flight teams and performers convened in Northwest Indiana to start their practice, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

But Gary is still cleaning up major storm damage and trying to restore power after a line of severe thunderstorms and a derecho pummeled it and surrounding communities Tuesday. The weather system spawned five confirmed tornadoes so far.

NIPSCO, the electric and gas company serving Northwest Indiana, said more than 235,000 people are still without power as of Thursday afternoon, including more than 28,000 customers in Gary.

Severe weather threats also remain on the horizon. Rounds of flooding rain and severe storm return at times on Saturday and Sunday, according to CBS News Chicago First Alert meteorologists, and anyone attending the Air & Water Show will need to stay weather-aware and know where the nearest indoor shelter is.

The main Air & Water Show rehearsals will be held Friday.

When is the 2026 Chicago Air & Water Show?

This year's show will be held on Saturday Aug. 15 and Sunday Aug. 16 at North Avenue Beach and along the Chicago lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street.

The show hours are 10:30 a.m. through 3 p.m. both days. It is free to attend.

Who is performing at the Air & Water Show?

The headline performers at the Air & Water Show this year are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

Other military performers include the U.S. Air Force 15th Airlift Squadron demonstrating a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft; the Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 126th Air Refueling Wing' the U.S. Coast Guard performing a search and rescue demonstration; the F-22 Raptor demonstration team; the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II demonstration team; and four F-16 Fighter Wing pilots from the Arizona National Guard.

The civilian performers are pilot Kevin Coleman with the Red Bull Air Force; Susan Dacy performing in the Super Stearman "Big Red" biplane; retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Ed Hamil performing in the Folds of Honor biplane; the Trojan Phlyers flight demonstration team; Chicago Police Department helicopters; and Chicago Fire Department air/sea rescue teams.

How to get to the Air & Water Show and what to know before you go

Pick up and drop off locations for the show are at the intersection of LaSalle Drive and Inner Lake Shore Drive. The city strongly encourages attendees to use public transit to attend the show, and there will be additional buses and trains in service to accommodate what the city estimates will be 2 million attendees.

You can take the CTA Red Line to Chicago/State or Clark/Division, both of which are in walking distance of North Avenue Beach. The CTA #72 North Avenue bus also runs directly to North Avenue Beach.

There is no parking available at the beach, but there is limited paid parking available at Lincoln Park Zoo. There is also paid parking available at Millennium Park Garage, where a free shuttle is available to take people to and from the beach on show days.

The free shuttle picks up and drops off in front of 1550 North Lake Shore Drive and at Millennium Park Garage at 6 S. Columbus Drive.

Play-by-play coverage of the show ill be broadcast on WBBM News Radio.

Information about what items are and are not allowed on the beach at the Air & Water Show are listed in the FAQ on the city's official event website.