2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon draws 55,000 runners to city streets

The 48th Bank of America Chicago Marathon was getting under way on the city's streets Sunday morning, drawing in an estimated 55,000 runners from all over the world.

Everyone, from professional athletes to first-time marathoners, was set to run 26.2 miles around the city on Sunday. Thousands of people were also to hit the route to cheer them on.

The marathon also shut down streets from downtown to the North, South, and West sides, as the course goes through dozens of Chicago neighborhoods. Starting and ending downtown, the course will take runners in a zigzagging pattern as far south as 35th Street in Bronzeville, as far west as Damen Avenue on the Near West Side, and as far north as West Sheridan Road in East Lakeview.

In some areas — for instance, with runners heading north on Sheridan Road and Inner Lake Shore Drive and south on Broadway and Clark Street in East Lakeview and Lincoln Park, people who live between those thoroughfares will find themselves with limited options for going anywhere for a while.

Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority said street closures are also impacting more than 30 bus routes, but the CTA is adding service on the Red, Blue, Brown, Green and Pink lines as needed for those heading to the marathon.

Metra also plans to offer extra early-morning inbound and mid-afternoon outbound trains on three lines.

Meanwhile, so many runners over the years have said the change of scenery — seeing all different people in the different communities — is really something that keeps them going on the journey.

On Sunday, all eyes were on the weather. By October standards in Chicago, conditions will be sunny and summery, with temperatures reaching the mid-70s. This is great for a day on the lakefront, of course, but not so much for running a marathon.

Race officials said they are sending messages to runners with their event alert system to update them on weather and course conditions.

Marathon chief medical and safety officer George Chiampas said runners should hydrate, really focus on nutrition, and plan their pace accordingly.

"Less than ideal day — it's a yellow day. We've communicated to runners, most importantly, to stick to your plan," Chiampas said. "It may also not be a day to set a PR. Whether you start feeling nauseous, having a headache, any obvious chest pain or shortness of breath, pull over."

Race doctors are warning runners to be cautious between miles 15 and 19, where the sun will be strong. They say on top of water and Gatorade stations, there will be places to fill up water bottles if runners decide to run with one.

The race was set to step off at 7:20 a.m. sharp. Runners can find marathon race results on the Chicago Marathon website.