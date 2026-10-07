2026 Chicago Marathon: Route changes, road closures and everything else you need to know

The 2026 Bank of America Chicago Marathon steps off on Sunday in Grant Park

Before putting on your running shoes or heading out to cheer on the sidelines, check out the upcoming road closures and the marathon course map, which has a slight change this year.

Chicago Marathon course map

The Chicago Marathon starts and ends in Grant Park. Grant Park will officially open to runners at 5:30 a.m.

This year's course will change slightly due to construction and closures on State Street in The Loop. To avoid State Street, runners will head down Dearborn Street from Grand Avenue to Jackson Boulevard.

Runners will be cheered on by spectators watching from 29 neighborhoods located along the course.

The race will continue the following schedule:

Men's Professional Wheelchair Start: 7:20 a.m.

Women's Professional Wheelchair Start: 7:21 a.m.

Handcycle Start: 7:23 a.m.

Men's and Women's Professional Start: 7:30 a.m.

High Performance Program Start: 7:32 a.m.

Wave 1 Start: 7:35 a.m.

Wave 2 Start: 8:00 a.m.

Wave 3 Start: 8:35 a.m.

Grant Park will open to spectators at 9:30 a.m.

Chicago Marathon road closures

The race course will be closed to traffic starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday and will remain closed through 4 p.m. Some road closures begin as soon as Thursday.

According to city officials, no parking zones along the course will be enforced beginning at 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 12.

Vehicle towing will begin at 1 a.m. on Sunday. For inquiries about towed vehicles, call 312-744-4444.

Jackson Drive will be closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive starting on Thursday at 4 a.m.

Parts of Balbo Drive and Columbus will begin to close on Thursday. By Friday, parts of Columbus Drive, Congress Plaza on Michigan Avenue, Ida B. Wells, and Jackson Drive will begin to close.

A full list of street closures is available on the marathon website.

Transportation along the course

Grand Red Line Station – Miles 1, 3 and 12.5

Jackson (Red or Blue Line) Station – Mile 2

Chicago Red Line Station – Miles 3.5 and 12.25

Clark/Division Red Line Station – Miles 4 and 12

Sheridan Red Line Station – Mile 8

Addison Red Line Station – Mile 8.5

Sedgwick Brown Line Station – Mile 11

Washington/Wells Brown, Pink or Orange Line Station – Mile 13.5

UIC-Halsted Blue Line Station – Miles 14 and 17

18th Pink Line Station – Mile 19.25

Cermak-Chinatown Red Line Station – Mile 21.5

Sox-35th Red Line Station – Mile 23, 23.25 and 23.5

35th-Bronzeville-IIT Green Line Station – Mile 23, 23.25 and 23.5

Cermak-McCormick Place Green Line Station – Mile 25

Roosevelt (Red, Green and Orange Line) Station – Finish line

Chicago Marathon race results

Runners can find marathon race results on the Chicago Marathon website on Sunday.

Chicago weather bringing warmth for runners

Chicago is bringing the heat for this year's marathon runners.

According to CBS Chicago meteorologist David Yeomans, the race will start in the 60s and top out at 77 degrees.

This could make Chicago's 2026 marathon the warmest race since 2021.