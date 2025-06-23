Raffle for 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race underway for good cause

Preparations are underway for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race happening next month.

If you don't already have tickets, you can still win some and help a good cause.

A raffle is open to win two-day passes to the race in Grant Park.

The passes will be awarded to 45 winners who will get standing room trackside viewing locations and access to the Zac Brown Band concert.

Raffle sales benefit the Chicago Park District's "Park Kids Are Our Kids" fund, which helps families in need get their kids into summer day camp and after-school programs.

The raffle is open until Thursday night. Tickets start at $15, and participants can buy 25 entries for $100.

The race is set for July 5 and 6.