Submissions open for the official 2025 Chicago Christmas tree in Millennium Park

The City of Chicago is officially looking for this year's Christmas tree.

The tree will be placed in Millennium Park at Michigan and Washington and be featured in the 112th annual Christmas tree lighting event.

You can submit your tree to be the city's holiday icon between ow until Oct. 14.

All submitted trees must be at least 45 feet tall or taller, located less than 50 miles from Chicago's Loop, and preferably be a Norway Spruce or Fir tree. Pine trees are not eligible to be chosen because they are not sturdy enough, the city said.

Preference is also given to trees within 15 miles of Chicago.

The city's official tree lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. and broadcast live here on CBS News Chicago.

The tree will remain lit through January 11.

To submit your tree, send an email to dcase@cityofchicago.org with the tree owner's name, address, phone and email, a brief description of why the tree should be the city's Christmas tree along with any information about what the tree is special, and at least two photographs of the three, one from afar and the other from up close.