2025 Chicago Auto Show opens at McCormick Place

Seeing the Chicago Auto Show through the eyes of a child

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Auto Show opened on Saturday to car lovers from all over and of all ages.

When you're a little kid, the bigger the car the better. All the trucks got rave reviews from 7-year-old Dylan Rothman.

Saturday was Dylan's second time visiting the Chicago Auto Show – the largest auto show in the nation.

"I like all the colors and different sizes and shapes and stuff that they come in," he said.

The Chicago Auto Show features nearly 1,000 cars from more than two dozen manufacturers.

Dylan steered his dad and grandpa across the massive showroom floor at McCormick Place. He might not have a driver's license yet, but he has plenty of imagination.

"Everything is magical to him, so it's nice to have a little bit of that after a work week," said his father, Randy Rothman.

There's just something about the Auto Show that brings out the kid in anyone.

Tyson Kutner checked out one of the four indoor test tracks.

"Seeing all these cars that I've never seen before and that are also new models that haven't even hit the street yet is exciting to see," he said. "Everybody loves to go where the action is, right?"

At the Chicago Auto show, age doesn't matter. Everyone feels like a kid.

"There's no better way to spend a Saturday," Randy said.

The Chicago Auto Show runs through Feb. 17.