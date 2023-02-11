Watch CBS News
Teen charged in 2022 West Garfield Park shooting that left 1 dead

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing charges in the shooting death of a man in West Garfield Park last year.

Chicago police arrested the teen in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side Friday.

He was identified as the person who, on Oct. 8, shot the victim, 22, in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue. Another man, 22, was not injured in the shooting.  

He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

No additional information was available. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 11:10 AM

