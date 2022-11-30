Jewelry, historic souvenirs among items offered in Illinois Treasury Department holiday auction
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Treasury Department is ramping up for the 2022 holiday auction of unclaimed property.
It includes things like jewelry, collectible coins, and historic souvenirs.
More than 450 items will be up for auction online from next Monday to Friday.
Officials say most haven't been touched by the owners in more than ten years.
