Watch CBS News
Local News

Jewelry, historic souvenirs among items offered in Illinois Treasury Department holiday auction

/ CBS Chicago

Illinois Treasury Department 2022 holiday auction
Illinois Treasury Department 2022 holiday auction 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Treasury Department is ramping up for the 2022 holiday auction of unclaimed property.

It includes things like jewelry, collectible coins, and historic souvenirs.

More than 450 items will be up for auction online from next Monday to Friday.

Officials say most haven't been touched by the owners in more than ten years. 

First published on November 30, 2022 / 7:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.