2022 holiday drives in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Want to make a difference this holiday season? Local organizations are helping to provide for Chicago area residents.

Salvation Army Red Kettle

The Red Kettle donations provide support to homeless shelters, food pantries, help with utility bills along with the Angel Tree program.

You will see kettles outside stores across Chicago and the suburbs.

You can also sign up to be a bell ringer or donate at registertoring.com.

Kids Above All Holiday Gift Drive

The local nonprofit Kids Above All is seeking donations of new toys, books and clothes for kids of all ages. The toy drive runs through December 13.

Donations can be dropped off at the Kids Above All's A Better Life Distribution Center in Des Plaines at 1801 E. Oakton St. You can get more information at kidsaboveall.org.

The North Riverside Park Mall Toy Drive

Stop by the The North Riverside Park Mall and donate a toy for a child in need.

They'll be collecting unwrapped toys through December 14.

If you're out shopping and want to pitch-in, drop off your donations at their customer service center, in the center court.

Breast Milk Donations Needed

The Mother's Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes is seeking breast milk donations. The bank gives the donated supply to babies most vulnerable and in the NICU across Illinois and Wisconsin.

Those interested will go through a brief screening and blood test. If approved, they will be connected to the closest bank in their area.

Potential donors can learn more here.

Check back for more holiday donation opportunities.