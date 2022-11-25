2022 Black Friday shopping underway

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The biggest shopping day of the year is here.

While many are expected to take advantage of online deals, shoppers will still pack malls and outlet stores.

Millions of Americans are expected to get out to their favorite stores hoping to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said the early morning was quiet at Woodfield Mall in Schaumberg, but things will look different in just a few hours.

Stores opened at 6 a.m.