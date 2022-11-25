Watch CBS News
Local News

2022 Black Friday shopping underway

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The biggest shopping day of the year is here.

While many are expected to take advantage of online deals, shoppers will still pack malls and outlet stores.

Millions of Americans are expected to get out to their favorite stores hoping to get a jump on their holiday shopping.                               

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei said the early morning was quiet at Woodfield Mall in Schaumberg, but things will look different in just a few hours. 

Stores opened at 6 a.m.

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 6:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.