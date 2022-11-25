Entrances at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora closed after mall reaches capacity limit

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora police have closed the entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlets after the mall reached its capacity limit during Black Friday.

Police said traffic to the mall is being redirected.

UPDATE:

1:16pm: All entrances are being closed down and traffic will be re-directed. https://t.co/qQrbhhEL1C — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

Around noon, there have been multiple reports at the mall including a disturbance in the parking lot and a traffic crash on North Farnsworth Avenue at Corporate boulevard. No one was injured in the crash.

#APDALERT – BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: There has been reports of disturbance in the area of the isle 13 parking lot. Officers are on scene and there is no longer a disturbance. This post will be updated shortly. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/r0FVF1Z4Xx — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

#TrafficAlert – Black Friday at Chicago Premium Outlet Mall: N Farnsworth Avenue at Corporate Boulevard – Traffic crash with no injuries. Expect delays and please avoid the area while we work to remove the vehicles from the area. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/1ZRdg01156 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

Aurora police also say paramedics were responding to the mall for reports of a medical emergency.

#APDALERT – BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: There has been reports of medical emergency in the area of the Outlet Mall. Officers and Paramedics are responding to the area. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/UY7jeK3INg — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 25, 2022

The mall opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shopping.