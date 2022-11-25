Entrances at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora closed after mall reaches capacity limit
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora police have closed the entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlets after the mall reached its capacity limit during Black Friday.
Police said traffic to the mall is being redirected.
Around noon, there have been multiple reports at the mall including a disturbance in the parking lot and a traffic crash on North Farnsworth Avenue at Corporate boulevard. No one was injured in the crash.
Aurora police also say paramedics were responding to the mall for reports of a medical emergency.
The mall opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shopping.
