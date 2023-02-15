Man, 18, charged in 2021 carjacking on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with carjacking a 50-year-old man at gunpoint in the Austin neighborhood back in 2021.
The 18-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.
He was identified as the person who, on June 14 around 10:51 p.m., took a car from the victim in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue.
The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crime, according to police.
He was placed into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
No additional information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.