Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 18, charged in 2021 carjacking on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with carjacking a 50-year-old man at gunpoint in the Austin neighborhood back in 2021.

The 18-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday, in the 2600 block of South California Avenue.

He was identified as the person who, on June 14 around 10:51 p.m., took a car from the victim in the 1500 block of North Leamington Avenue.

The suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crime, according to police. 

He was placed into custody and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No additional information was available. 

First published on February 15, 2023 / 11:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.