$2,000 worth of liquor taken from Binny's on West Irving Park Road in smash and grab robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass greeted store workers at a Binny's Beverage Depot on West Irving Park Road.

All the work of smash and grab robbers. They hit the Portage Park store overnight, and took $2,000 worth of liquor.

Twelve Binny's stores have been hit in the last nine months.