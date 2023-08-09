$2,000 reward for return of Otto, dog of Korean War vet Bernie Dolle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday should be a day of celebration for a 90-year-old Korean War veteran.

But all Bernie Dolle wants is his best friend back.

His Dog, Otto, escaped in April and hasn't been seen since. Bernie spoke with CBS 2's brad edwards earlier...

Dolle also lost his wife in February.

If you've seen Otto, please call 708-921-9781 or contact us here at the station, and we'll call them ourselves. There's a $2,000 reward for his safe return.

No questions asked. Let's get Otto home.

