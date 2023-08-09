Watch CBS News
Local News

$2,000 reward for return of Otto, dog of Korean War vet Bernie Dolle

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Streaming with Brad: Bring Otto home
Streaming with Brad: Bring Otto home 05:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Wednesday should be a day of celebration for a 90-year-old Korean War veteran. 

But all Bernie Dolle wants is his best friend back.

His Dog, Otto, escaped in April and hasn't been seen since. Bernie spoke with CBS 2's brad edwards earlier...

Dolle also lost his wife in February.

 If you've seen Otto, please call 708-921-9781 or contact us here at the station, and we'll call them ourselves. There's a $2,000 reward for his safe return. 

No questions asked. Let's get Otto home.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 11:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.