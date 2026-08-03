2 young men, teen shot and wounded in Chicago's Park Manor community

Two young men and a teenage boy were shot and wounded early Monday in Chicago's Park Manor community.

At 2:20 a.m., police found two male victims who had both been shot in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue. Hartwell Avenue is a short street that runs between Michigan and Indiana avenues in that area.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the right forearm and was reported in good condition, while a 21-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was in fair condition.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and neither would cooperate with police on details on what led up to the shooting.

Later Monday morning, a 15-year-old boy walked into the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist from the same shooting. He was in good condition.

Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.