2 young men shot in car in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood

Police early Monday were searching for an attacker who shot and wounded two young men in Chicago's West Ridge or West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, two 19-year-old men were in a car in the 6100 block of North Rockwell Street, just south of Granville Avenue, when the shooter came up, took out a handgun, and shot them both.

One of the victims was struck in the knee, while the other was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.

Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investgating.