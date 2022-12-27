2 wounded in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded following a drive-by shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

Police say two men, 32, and 19, were standing outside when a white-colored SUV drove past, and an occupant inside fired shots in their direction.

The 32-year-old victim was shot in the legs and the 19-year-old victim was shot in his left hand. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody

Area Four detectives are investigating.