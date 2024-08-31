Watch CBS News
2 workers stabbed during attempted robbery at Chicago West Side restaurant

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — An attempted robber stabbed two restaurant workers at a restaurant in Humboldt Park Friday night.

It happened at Lola's Coney Island around 8:30 p.m. at 2858 W. Chicago Ave.

Chicago police said a man walked into the place and demanded money, and that's when a fight broke out.

The suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the two employees before fleeing the scene.

Both victims had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

