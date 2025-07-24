2 workers injured when bricks fall from residence hall at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Two workers were injured Thursday afternoon when bricks fell from a residence hall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The bricks fell from the Florida Avenue Residence Halls, or FAR, at 1001 W. College Ct. in Urbana, CBS affiliate WCIA reported.

A reporter for the station saw a man in a construction shirt being taken down from the dormitory building just after 4:30 p.m. He was placed in a neck brace and on a stretcher, and taken away in an ambulance, the station reported.

A second man was taken down in a neck brace and taken away in ambulance 10 minutes later, WCIA reported.

Urbana Fire told WCIA that bricks fell from the building and damaged the workers' basket, trapping them inside.

Officials told WCIA the two men were doing masonry work on the building. A fire official told the station the work had started earlier on Thursday.

This incident was not related to the storms that hit the Chicago area and some counties to the south Thursday afternoon. Video from the scene showed partly sunny skies.