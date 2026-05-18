2 women shot, wounded on Chicago's West Side

Two women were shot and wounded Sunday evening in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Police said at 8:06 p.m., two women, ages 36 and 44, were outside having a quarrel in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, near Washington Boulevard, when a 34-year-old man came up and shot them both.

The women were each shot in the leg and were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Harrison Area detectives were investigating.