2 women shot while standing outside in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were shot while standing outside early Friday morning in the Kenwood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of East 45th Street.

According to Chicago police, the women, both 34, were standing near the street when two men approached in a dark-in-color vehicle, got out, and fired shots at the women before leaving the scene in an unknown direction.

One of the women was hit twice in the shoulder and the other once in the flank, police said.

Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

