2 women hurt after being caught in crossfire on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were shot after an exchange of gunfire erupted on the city's South Side early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood.

Chicago police said the women, 24 and 28, were standing outside when they were struck by gunfire.

The 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and the 28-year-old was struck in the hand.

Both were taken to Insight Hospital in fair condition.

Preliminary investigation indicated there was a shootout between two unknown people. Both fled on foot.

As of Wednesday, no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives were investigating.