2 woman in critical condition after shooting in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two women are in critical condition after being shot while sitting in a car in West Rogers Park.

According to police, the women were inside a car on Bell Avenue near Devon Avenue around 10 p.m. when shots were fired.

One woman was hit in the neck and the other was shot in the face.

No arrests have been made.