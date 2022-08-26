Watch CBS News
Two women shot, critically wounded in parked car in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were shot and critically wounded Thursday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

At 10 p.m., a 29-year-old woman and a woman about 20 years old were sitting in a parked car in the 6400 block of North Bell Avenue – north of Devon Avenue – when they heard multiple shots and felt pain.

The 29-year-old woman was shot once in the neck, and the other woman was shot once in the face. Both were left in critical condition.

The victims were both taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston for treatment.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives are investigating.

