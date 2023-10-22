2 Waukegan men arrested after attacking officers responding to disturbance at 'unruly' party in Chicago suburb

Uni. ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men were arrested after one threw a bottle at a sheriff's deputy and another attempted to punch a Round Lake officer at a large party Sunday morning.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said around 12:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence in unincorporated Round Lake for a report of a large, unruly party.

Deputies arrived and found around 100 people at a home, in the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue, causing a disturbance to neighbors in the area.

After the party hosts had guests leave the residence, the crowd flooded the neighborhood - drinking alcohol in the roadway and blocking traffic with their cars. More deputies and neighboring police officers arrived to assist, the office said.

Some of the crowd left, while some stayed and continued to cause problems at the scene.

Ramon Basurto, 21, of Waukegan, threw a bottle of beer at a sheriff's deputy and struck the deputy in the shoulder. He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

Another man, Jarvion Allen, 21, also of Waukegan, attempted to punch a Round Lake police sergeant and fled on foot. He was placed into custody following a brief foot chase.

While being transported to the jail, Allen threatened to come to the deputy's home and murder the deputy and his family, according to the office.

Basurto was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer. Allen was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and threatening a public official.

Both remain held in the Lake County Jail awaiting their first court appearance.