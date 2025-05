Crash with injuries on Route 72 northwest of Chicago

Crash with injuries on Route 72 northwest of Chicago

Crash with injuries on Route 72 northwest of Chicago

Emergency crews were responding late Wednesday to a monumental crash in Hampshire Township, Illinois far northwest of Chicago.

The crash happened on Route 72 near Engel Road in an area dominated by cornfields west of the village of Hampshire.

Two vehicles appear to have been severely damaged in the crash.

As of early Wednesday evening, it was not known how many people were hurt.