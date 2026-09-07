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2 teens critically injured in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two teenage boys were hospitalized after being shot on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon.

Chicago police said just before 4 p.m., the boys, 14 and 17, were hit by gunfire in the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The 14-year-old was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating the details surrounding this incident.

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