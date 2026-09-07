2 teens critically injured in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

Two teenage boys were hospitalized after being shot on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon.

Chicago police said just before 4 p.m., the boys, 14 and 17, were hit by gunfire in the 4100 block of South Prairie Avenue.

The 14-year-old was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Area One detectives are investigating the details surrounding this incident.