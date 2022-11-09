2 teens charged with carjacking, robbing man in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) –Two teens are charged after carjacking and robbing a man in the South Loop neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Police said the boys, both 17, were arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force around 7:36 p.m.

They were identified as the suspects, who less than an hour earlier, carjacked a vehicle and personal items belonging to a 39-year-old man in the 500 block of South Federal Street.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at a gas station, in the 7000 block of South Damen Avenue in West Englewood.

The suspects tried to flee on foot but was apprehended and taken into custody, police said.

Both are charged with vehicular hijacking and robbery with a firearm. One of the teens was also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting an officer.

No further information was available.