2 teens charged after leading police in pursuit while possessing stolen gun, car in Aurora

Two boys, both 17, one from Bensenville and the other from Addison, were arrested on Friday night after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car and possessing a stolen gun in Aurora, Illinois.

The Bensenville teen was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting a peace officer. The Addison teen, who police said was a documented street gang member, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.

Aurora police said around 11 p.m., patrol officers received information about a blue Kia Sportage that was reported stolen from a neighboring community that was traveling southbound on Farnsworth Avenue.

Officers found the Kia and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, prompting a brief pursuit by Aurora police with assistance from the Kane County Sheriff's Office. 

The pursuit ended when the vehicle became stuck in an open field near Fifth Avenue and Hill Avenue. Both occupants attempted to flee on foot.

Police said officers immediately apprehended the Bensenville teen and recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen by the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

The Addison teen was captured in the 300 block of Kendall Street with the use of drone and K9 units by Aurora police. Both were then taken into custody without further incident.

They were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, where a detention hearing will be held to determine continued custody, police said.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's investigations division at (630) 256-5500.

