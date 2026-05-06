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2 teens charged with allegedly taking Arlington Heights school resource officer's missing gun

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two teens were charged with allegedly taking and concealing an Arlington Heights school resource officer's gun that went missing this week.

Arlington Heights police said that Juan Pablo Sanchez Jaramillo, 18, of Mount Prospect, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in a school. A 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon in a school, and a misdemeanor count of theft of lost or mislaid property.

According to police, the officer removed his gun while using the bathroom at the Forest View Educational Center just before classes ended on Monday. After class dismissal, the officer realized the weapon was missing—leading to classes being canceled on Tuesday. 

Police said detectives determined that Sanchez, who is a student at the school, took the gun, concealed it, and removed it from school grounds. It was further alleged that he gave the firearm to the 17-year-old in a neighboring community. 

Police said during a search of that area on Tuesday, a tactical flashlight that was attached to the gun before it had gone missing was found. 

The 17-year-old was arrested, but officers did not recover the missing gun, according to police. 

Jarmillo is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

The video above is from a previous report. 

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