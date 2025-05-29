2 teens charged with robbing girl, woman at gunpoint on Southwest Side

Two teenage boys were charged with robbing a woman and a teen girl Wednesday night on the city's Southwest Side.

Chicago police said the boys, both 15, were arrested around 10:37 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood. They were charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The teens were identified as the suspects in the armed robbery of a 14-year-old girl and a 35-year-old woman in the 9400 block of South Justine Street, a half-hour earlier.

Police said the boys were arrested by responding officers.

No further information was immediately available.