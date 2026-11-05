2 teenage boys shot, wounded in alley in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

Chicago police on Thursday morning were looking for the person who shot and wounded two teenage boys in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said at 3:04 a.m., the boys, ages 15 and 17, were in an alley behind the 1400 block of North Fairfield Avenue, near Hirsch Street. The boys heard gunshots and realized they had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Both teens were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. The older boy was in fair condition, the younger boy in serious condition.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.