Swimmer dead after being pulled from water near Chicago's Adler Planetarium

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were rescued from Lake Michigan near the Adler Planetarium Wednesday afternoon, but one of them later died at an area hospital.

At 1:30 p.m., the swimmers voluntarily jumped into the water near the planetarium at the northeast edge of Northerly Island, and started struggling, police said.

Both men were rescued a short time later, police said.

At the time of the recovery, one of the men was alert, while the other was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead there.

First responders swarmed the area around the Planetarium, and the concrete revetments that jut out into the lake across the parkland immediately to its east. Waves were crashing up onto the seawall, where warnings that swimming is not allowed are painted on the concrete.

Moreover, swimming was not allowed in Lake Michigan at all in Chicago Wednesday. The city banned swimming at all Chicago beaches due to dangerously high waves and rip currents.