Video shows 2 suspects wanted in deadly gas station shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two people wanted for a fatal shooting at a gas station on the city's Far South Side last month.

Surveillance video shows the incident at the station on Oct. 17 in the 8600 block of South Morgan Street.

One of the suspects was seen walking into the station with a gun in his arm and a cigarette in his hand before the second suspect entered right after. Both stayed inside for a while before going back to their car.

They then approached the victim, a 32-year-old man, after exiting a black Nissan vehicle and firing numerous rounds. He later died.

The suspects were described as two males wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks, and gloves.

Police are advising the public:

Be aware of your surroundings

Watch for suspicious activity or persons

Remember any unique characteristics of the offender (scars, acne, teeth, tattoos, etc.)

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.