2 stabbed during fight in River North, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight in River North Saturday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m., the men, both 23, were exiting a building, in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street, when a fight between them and three other unknown suspects occurred.

Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds to the body and self-transported to the University of Illinois Hospital. One of the victims remains at UIC in good condition. The second victim was transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 6:20 AM

