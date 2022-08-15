Watch CBS News
2 shot and killed inside home in Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death Monday afternoon inside a home in Lincoln Square.

Chicago police said, around 3:30 p.m., a 44-year-old man and a female of unknown age were found inside a home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. 

Both had been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and Area 3 detectives are conducting a death investigation.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 5:42 PM

