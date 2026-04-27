2 rounds of severe storms coming for Chicago on Monday

Severe storms were headed for the Chicago area Monday, with two rounds of active weather expected.

The first round of showers and thunderstorms were expected to arrive by mid-morning, spreading across much of the area through the morning hours, starting around 9 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m.

Some of the morning storms could be marginally severe and capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, which may impact the commute.

Despite this early round of activity, the atmosphere is expected to remain favorable for additional storm development later in the day.

By Monday afternoon into the evening, storms developing to the west and southwest are forecast to organize into a line as they move into the region.

This second round between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. poses the greater severe weather threat, with all hazards possible, including damaging winds, hail, and a tornado risk.

Heavy rainfall is also a concern, with some areas potentially receiving over two inches, raising the risk for localized flooding.

Gusty south to southeast winds outside of storms could reach 35 to 40 mph.

Cooler, below-normal temperatures are expected later in the week, with frost possible by the weekend.