2 police officers hurt in crash at busy intersection in Cicero, Illinois

A busy intersection where Chicago meets suburban Cicero, Illinois, was shut down early Monday after two Cicero police officers were injured in a crash.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at 4:49 a.m. at Cicero Avenue and Roosevelt Road, and a Cicero police squad car was involved. It appeared that the squad car might have been unmarked.

Cicero police confirmed two officers were injured and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Their conditions were not available.

Three heavily damaged vehicles were spotted at the scene, all pointing south on Cicero Avenue. A semi-trailer truck headed east on Roosevelt Road was also believed to have been involved.

The intersection of Cicero Avenue and Roosevelt Road was closed in all directions as of the 6 a.m. hour Monday, and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The West Suburban Major Crash Unit was on the scene as of 6:30 a.m.