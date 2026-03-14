2 people stabbed at CTA Clark/Lake train station, fire officials say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the CTA Clark/Lake station Saturday evening, according to Chicago fire officials.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the station located at 124 W. Lake St.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition and the other in critical condition, CFD said.

The ages and genders of the victims were not released.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago fire and police departments for more information, but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.