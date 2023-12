CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Oak Lawn Monday morning.

The crash took place at Southbound Cicero and the Westbound lanes of Southwest Highway.

Two people were transported from the scene of a violent head on crash at SB Cicero & WB Southwest Highway in Oak Lawn. No word of the extent of injuries as of yet. NB Cicero & EB Southwest Highway remain open but are very congested. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/LkMvwMIy5r — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) December 11, 2023

The two people were taken to local hospitals and their conditions are unknown at this time.

All lanes have reopened.