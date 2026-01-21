2 people hospitalized after fire in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood

Two people were hospitalized after a fire ripped through a house in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood early Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a workers' cottage-style frame house in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue, off Gand Avenue.

Crews had to break windows, and were even up on a ladder near the roof.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday morning.